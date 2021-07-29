Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

GWRE stock opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -352.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

