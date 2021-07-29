Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $31,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 665,948 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

