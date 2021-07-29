Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $12.62 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.94% of ePlus worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

