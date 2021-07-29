Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,289 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.