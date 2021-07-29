Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,009,792 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 147.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,420,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

