Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 355,997 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.32% of First Hawaiian worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

