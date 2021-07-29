Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,447 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,939,223. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

