Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $190,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $220,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPT opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

