Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of STERIS worth $128,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after buying an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,046,000 after buying an additional 133,016 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $214.28 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

