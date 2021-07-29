Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 224,481 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $158,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

