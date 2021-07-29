Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 475,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592,127. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

