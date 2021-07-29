Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 27,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 66,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.58. 82,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.