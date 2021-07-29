Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 429,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

