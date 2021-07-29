Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.13. 429,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,613. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

