Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.80

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

