Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. 7,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,614. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

