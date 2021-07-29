Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of PRYMY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

