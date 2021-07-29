Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $313.00 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $186.23 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.