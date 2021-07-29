Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €118.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.52 ($119.44).

ETR:PUM traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €103.95 ($122.29). The stock had a trading volume of 141,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.60. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

