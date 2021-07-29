Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Atb Cap Markets cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$253.08.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$223.02. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$248.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.