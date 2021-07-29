Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

MXIM stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

