Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $144.98 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $5,480,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.