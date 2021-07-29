Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Decreased by Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.18.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$32.24 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

