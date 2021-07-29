Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million.
Shares of BYD opened at C$240.00 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$223.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 110.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.56%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
