Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.08.

Shares of BYD opened at C$240.00 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$223.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 110.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

