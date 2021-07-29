Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Reduced by Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

FTS stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fortis by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

