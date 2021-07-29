Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Raised by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.18.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$47.18 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

