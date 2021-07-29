Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Disco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Disco has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

