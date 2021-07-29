Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229,226 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

