Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $113,200. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

