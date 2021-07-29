Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.27.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSO. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

WSO stock opened at $275.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.97. Watsco has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

