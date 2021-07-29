Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Reduced by Barrington Research

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.98 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

