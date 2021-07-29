Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Increased by Analyst

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXS. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BXS opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.