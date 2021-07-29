Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tompkins Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.