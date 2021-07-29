QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

QADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

QADA stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QAD will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

