QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 22,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,143. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.