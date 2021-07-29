Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ QK opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.