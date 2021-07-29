Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 299.0% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.3 days.

Shares of Quálitas Controladora stock remained flat at $$4.69 on Thursday. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

QUCOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Quálitas Controladora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.