Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 3126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.09, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

