Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 231,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,375. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

