Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLVU. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $33,936,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $13,298,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $11,700,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $9,850,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $8,342,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWLVU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 31,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,095. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

