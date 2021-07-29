Ratan Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.10. 40,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

