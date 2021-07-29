Raymond James Upgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Outperform

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.64.
CyrusOne stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 201.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.
In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CyrusOne by 922,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
