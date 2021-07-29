Raymond James Upgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Outperform

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 201.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CyrusOne by 922,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.