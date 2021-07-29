Raymond James Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $165.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA opened at $147.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 196.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $16,216,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

