Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.