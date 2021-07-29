RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.84.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

