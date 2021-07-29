Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,870 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,934 ($103.66).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,553 ($72.55). 1,908,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,428.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.