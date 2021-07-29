Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

