Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

RBGLY stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

