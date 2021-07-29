Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

