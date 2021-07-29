Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.